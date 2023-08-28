Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical/Dental Courses is done
through NEET (UG).through the NEET (UG) examination.
28 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check out the top 10 dental colleges in Karnataka as per NIRF Ranking 2023.
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal(NIRF Score: 77.51)| Rank 2
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences(NIRF Score: 69.21)|NIRF Rank: 5
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore(NIRF Score:62.44)| NIRF Rank: 8
JSS Dental College and Hospital(NIRF Score:60.06)| NIRF Rank: 11
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences(NIRF Score: 58.99)| NIRF Rank: 14
SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital(NIRF Score:55.29)| NIRF Rank: 22
Government Dental College, Bangalore(NIRF Score:54.94)| NIRF Rank: 24
Yenepoya Dental College(NIRF Score:53.77)| NIRF Rank: 28
KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences(NIRF Score: 50.62)| NIRF Rank: 35
Bapuji Dental College & Hospital(NIRF Score: 50.52)| NIRF Rank: 36
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Popular Alumni of Hansraj College