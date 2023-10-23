Top 10 Best Roald Dahl Books
23 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory- Charlie is one of five kids who get to see the mysterious chocolate factory and its owner, Willy Wonka, up close.
Danny the Champion of the World- The life and adventures of Danny, a nine-year-old child, and his amazing father.
Fantastic Mr. Fox- Three farmers have grown tired of Mr. Fox stealing food from them to support his family, so they try to kill him.
George's Marvellous Medicine- Eight-year-old George Kranky makes his magic potion to replace his oppressive grandmother's usual prescription drugs.
Going solo- Roald Dahl left England for Africa as a young man and embarked on a string of daring and dangerous attacks.
James and the Giant Peach- After his parents pass away, 4-year-old James is forced to move in with his violent Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker.
The BFG- Sophie, an orphan, and The BFG, a kindhearted giant who grants children's wishes.
The Twits- The book is based on the life of a disgusting couple, Mr and Mrs Twit.
The Witches- It's the story of a little boy who learns about witches from his grandmother who tells him that they hate children.
