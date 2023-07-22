In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings for Best Student Cities 2024 released, London retains its top spot as the world’s best student city for the fifth consecutive time.
Sumaila Zaman
Tokyo (Japan) secures the second place in QS Best Student Cities 2024 Ranking list.
Seoul(South Korea) got an overall score of 97.6 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024
Melbourne(Australia) the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria, got an overall score of 97.3 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024.
Munich(Germany) got an overall score of 97.1 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024
Paris(France) got an overall score of 96.3 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024.
Sydney(Australia) got an overall score of 96.2 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024.
Berlin(Germany) got an overall score of 95 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024.
Zurich(Switzerland)got an overall score of 95 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024.
Boston(United States) got an overall score of 92.3 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024.
Mumbai(India)got an overall score of 54.7 in the QS Best Student Cities 2024.
