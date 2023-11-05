Failing Class 12 can be a challenging experience, but it is important to remember that academic setbacks do not define your entire future.
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The Top 10 Career Options For Those Who Were Unable to Clear Class 12th Examination.
Entrepreneurship| If you have a business idea, consider starting your own small business. This will help you to learn and grow while pursuing your passion.
Open Schooling| One option to consider is enrolling in open schooling programs such as the NIOS to complete your 12th grade.
Certification Programs| Try exploring certification programs in areas like cybersecurity, culinary arts, or digital marketing.
Hospitality and Tourism| Entry-level positions in the hospitality and tourism industry, like hotel staff or restaurant service, may not necessitate a high school degree.
Diploma Courses| Try enrolling in vocational or technical diploma courses in fields such as web development, graphic design, computer programming, or electrician training.
Freelancing|If you possess skills in writing, or other areas, you can work and earn money through freelancing.
Call Center Jobs|Customer support and call center positions are often open to students.
Industrial Training Institutes|
ITI courses are vocational training programs that provide practical skills and job opportunities in trades like electrician, plumber, mechanic, and others. These professions often require apprenticeships and on-the-job training rather than traditional academic qualifications.
Art and Creative Fields| Pursue your artistic talents in fields like painting, music, or acting. You can take classes, build your portfolio, and seek opportunities to showcase your skills.
Retail and Sales| Try exploring opportunities in retail, sales, and customer service.
