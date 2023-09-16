Reading books is indeed a wonderful habit with numerous benefits.

16 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here are the top 10 books to read in your lifetime.

To Kill a Mockingbird by the American author Harper Lee.

The Great Gatsby by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Wuthering Heights by the English author Emily Brontë

The Handmaid's Tale by Canadian author Margaret Atwood

Chinua Achebe, 'Things Fall Apart'

George Orwell, '1984'

Beloved by American novelist Toni Morrison.

The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger

Great Expectations by Charles Dickens

In Cold Blood by American author Truman Capote

Thanks For Reading!

Next: CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: How to Check at ctet.nic.in

 Find Out More