Reading books is indeed a wonderful habit with numerous benefits.
16 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are the top 10 books to read in your lifetime.
To Kill a Mockingbird by the American author Harper Lee.
The Great Gatsby by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Wuthering Heights by the English author Emily Brontë
The Handmaid's Tale by Canadian author Margaret Atwood
Chinua Achebe, 'Things Fall Apart'
Beloved by American novelist Toni Morrison.
The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger
Great Expectations by Charles Dickens
In Cold Blood by American author Truman Capote
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: How to Check at ctet.nic.in