National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF Ranking 2022) ranks Miranda College as the best college in India. Some Notable alumni include Anita Desai(author), Mouni Roy(actress) and Swara Bhaskar(actress)
Hindu College, Delhi: Founded in 1899, Hindu College, New Delhi ranks second as the best college in India. Some Notable alumni include Arnab Goswami(Indian news anchor), Gautam Gambhir(Indian Cricketer), and Imtiaz Ali(Film Director)
Lady Shri Ram College For Women was established in 1956. It is ranked fifth as the best college in India in NIRF Ranking 2022. Some Notable alumni include Aditi Rao Hydari(Bollywood actress), Archana Puran Singh(celebrity judge), Gita Gopinath(Chief Economist, IMF)
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College formerly known as Sanatan Dharma College was founded on August 3, 1959. It is ranked seventh as the best college in India in NIRF Ranking 2022. Some Notable alumni include Rajkumar Rao(actor), and Ramakant Goswami(Minister in Delhi Govt)
St. Stephens' College is one of the oldest colleges and was established in 1881. It was ranked eleventh among colleges in India by NIRF in 2022. Alumni and students of St. Stephen's College are known as "Stephanians".
Shri Ram College of Commerce is ranked 12th among colleges in India by NIRF Ranking 2022. Some Notable alumni include Arun Jaitley(Indian Politician), Gulshan Grover(Actor), and Nimrat Kaur(Indian Actress)
Sri Venkateswara College is ranked 14th among colleges in India by NIRF Ranking 2022. Some Notable alumni include Jayant Chaudhary(Indian Politician), and Sriti Jha(TV actress).
Lady Irwin College ranked 16th among colleges in India by NIRF Ranking 2022. Some Notable alumni include Chitrangada Singh(Actor) and Ritu Kumar(fashion designer)
Kirori Mal College was ranked 10th among colleges in India according to the NIRF ranking 2022. Some Notable alumni include Amitabh Bachchan(actor),Sargun Mehta(TV Actress), and Vijay Raaz(film actor)
Hans Raj College was ranked fourteenth among all the colleges in India by NIRF in 2022. Some notable alumni include Anurag Kashyap(filmmaker), Kiren Rijiju(Indian Politician) and Vinod Dua(journalist)
