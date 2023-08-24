Top 10 Delhi University Colleges And Their Notable Alumni
24 Aug, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Indra Nooyi, the former chairman of PepsicCo, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)
Kapil Sibal, St Stephens College
Sachin Pilot, St Stephen's College
Shashi Tharoor, St Stephen's College
Former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Shri Ram College of Commerce
Kiran Bedi, retired IPS officer and BJP leader - Faculty of Law
Myanmar's detained pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Lady Shri Ram College
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj College
Historian Ramachandra Guha - Hindu College, Delhi University
