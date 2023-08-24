Top 10 Delhi University Colleges And Their Notable Alumni

24 Aug, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Indra Nooyi, the former chairman of PepsicCo, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

Kapil Sibal, St Stephens College

Sachin Pilot, St Stephen's College

Shashi Tharoor, St Stephen's College

Former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Shri Ram College of Commerce

Kiran Bedi, retired IPS officer and BJP leader - Faculty of Law

Myanmar's detained pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Lady Shri Ram College

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj College

Historian Ramachandra Guha - Hindu College, Delhi University

