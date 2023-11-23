Here Are The Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Delhi NCR
23 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Jamia Millia Islamia University | Admission to B.E/B.Tech courses are offered based on Joint Entrance Examination – Main scores.
Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)| Previously known as Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT), the varsity is one of the premier engineering colleges in Delhi NCR.
NIT Delhi | National Institute of Technology, Delhi is a premier public technical university located in Delhi. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and others.
Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology (MAIT)|It is a well-known engineering college located in Delhi. It offers a Bachelor's Degree in 13 disciplines of Engineering.
Delhi Technological University (DTU)| It is one of the oldest and most prestigious engineering institutions in India.
IIT Delhi | Indian Institute of Technology Delhi ranks second in the Engineering category as per NIRF Ranking 2023.
IIIT Delhi | Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi is a renowned autonomous research and teaching institution focused on information technology.
Amity University | Amity University is a private university located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, within the National Capital Region (NCR) of India.
Galgotias University | Galgotias University, Greater Noida is a private university that offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women