Top 10 Highest Paying Govt Jobs In India
17 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Indian Foreign Services officers receive additional foreign allowance along with salary.
The benefits IAS officers get include free education, accommodation, car, security guards.
Defense Services officials get maintenance allowances, transport allowance, pension after retirement.
SRO pays good amount of salary, HRA and transport allowance to scientists.
Public Sector Undertakings offer good salary and dearness allowance along with other facilities.
RBI Grade B is the best post to start a banking career and officers get around Rs 18 lakh per annum.
Indian Forest Services officers get salary in the range from Rs 52,000 including DA.
