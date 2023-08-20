The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is considered to be one of the toughest competitive examinations in India.
20 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services.
Check the top 10 inspirational quotes for IAS aspirants.
You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.
Genius is 1% talent and 99% percent hard work.
Rarest of all human quality is consistency.
The hardest thing in life is which bridge to cross and which to burn.
Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.
Instead of cursing the darkness, light a candle.
All persons ought to endeavor to follow what is right, and not what is established.
Arise, awake, and, stop not till the goal is reached.
All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.
Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations.
