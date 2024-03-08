Top 10 Maha Shivaratri Facts For Students

Mahashivratri is the Celebration of Auspicious day when Bhagwan Shiva and Mata Parvati got Married
According to the legends Lord Shiva Performed the Shiva Tandava on Mahashivratri, the furious dance of all creation & destruction in the Universe to save the world.
Mahashivratri is the amalgamation of two strong forces in the universe Shiva and Shakti. Shiva is known as the God of death and Goddess Shakti as a power that vanishes evil powers.
A poison called halahal emergered during the churning of ocean (samudra manthan) which was great threat to three worlds (heaven, earth, and hell). To save all living beings Lord Shiva drank the poison, which turned his neck blue, giving him the name Neelakanth (the blue-necked one).
Mahashivaratri is considered the day when Adiyogi Lord Shiva awakened his consciousness at the material level of existence
There are 12 Shivratris in the year. Out of the 12, the Mahashivratri is considered to be the most auspicious one called Great Night of Shiva.
Nishita Kala of Mahashivratri hold great importance as it is considered as this the time when Lord Shiva manifested as Shiva Lingam on earth.
According to the Legends, Mahashivratri is the day when he became one with Kailash – he became like a mountain, absolutely still. After millennia in meditation, all movement in him stopped.
Today, Mahashivratri is Celebrated globally in countries like Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Fiji, Mauritius, Tirnidad and Tobago, Srilanka and Bhutan.
Om Namah Shivaye is considered as the Most Powerful Mantra of Lord Shiva.