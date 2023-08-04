IIM Lucknow started the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on August 2.
04 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check the top 10 Management colleges according to NIRF Ranking 2023.
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. NIRF Score: 83.20
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. NIRF Score: 80.89
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode. NIRF Score: 76.48
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. NIRF Scores: 75.53
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. NIRF Score: 74.14
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow. NIRF Score: 74.11
Rank 7: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai. NIRF Score: 71.99
Rank 8: Indian Institute of Management Indore. NIRF Score: 71.95
Rank 9: XLRI-Xavier School of Management. NIRF Score: 70.75
Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. NIRF Score: 68.11
