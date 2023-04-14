"Real education consists in drawing the best out of yourself. What better book can there be than the book of humanity?"
14 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."
"Literacy in itself is no education. Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning. By education I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man-body, mind and spirit."
"Education should be so revolutionized as to answer the wants of the poorest villager, instead of answering those of an imperial exploiter."
"The aim of university education should be to turn out true servants of the people who will live and die for the country's freedom."
"Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats."
"Truth is like a vast tree which yields more and more fruit the more you nurture it. Truth alone will endure, all the rest will swept away before the tide of time".
“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”
“Change yourself – you are in control.”
"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."
