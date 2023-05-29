10 Most Expensive Schools in India
29 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The Doon School in Dehradun is one of the most expensive schools in India with annual fee around Rs 10 Lakh
The Scindia School in Gwalior is a CBSE-affiliated school with annual fee around Rs 12 Lakh.
Mayo College in Ajmer is an all-boys college in Rajasthan with annual fee around Rs 6.5 Lakh.
Welham Boys School in Dehradunis one of the most expensive schools with annual fee around Rs 5.7 Lakh.
Woodstock School in Mussoorie is a reputed co-ed residential school with annual tuition fee around Rs 16 Lakh.
Birla International School in Pilani is known as Vidya Niketan School with annual fee around Rs 2.9 Lakh.
Good Shepherd International School in Ooty charges annual fee around Rs 6.10 Lakh.
Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai charges annual fee around Rs 6 Lakh.
Stonehill International School in Bangalore charges annual fee around Rs 12 Lakh.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: India's First Practice Session Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final