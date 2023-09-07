Some engineers went on to pursue completely new careers after graduation and found great success in those fields.
Meet 10 Of The Most Successful Engineers In Non-Engineering Jobs
Sonu Sood | Actor. He holds a degree in electronics engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering.
Anil Kumble | Cricketer. He holds a BE degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering, Bangalore.
Chetan Bhagat| Author. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi and did MBA from the IIM Ahmedabad.
Harsha Bhogle| Cricket Commentator. He earned a B.tech degree in chemical engineer from Osmania University and went on to receive PGDM degree from IIM-Ahmedabad.
Kriti Sanon| Actor. She hold a B-Tech degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Shankar Mahadevan| Musician degree in computer science and software engineering from Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology in Navi Mumbai.
Arvind Kejriwal| Politician. He graduated in Mechanical engineering from IIT Kharagpur.
Akkineni Nagarjuna| Actor. He completed one year of his Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University.
Javagal Srinath| Cricketer. He holds a BE degree in Instrumentation Technology from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysuru.
Ravichandran Ashwin| Cricketer. He attended SSN college of engineering, Chennai.
