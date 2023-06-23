Myth 1: Study For Long Duration. It's a common misconception that studying for long hours is necessary to pass the railway exam.
23 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Myth 2: Questions Are Not Repeated. If you look at the question papers from the last few years, you will discover that this is not the case.
Myth 3: Read a Lot To Cover The Syllabus. Students believe that in order to get good grades, one must read a lot of books.
Myth 4: Only Toppers Can Clear The Exam. This is an old myth.
Myth 5: Practising Mock Tests Are Not Important.
Myth 6: No need to put effort as General Awareness section Is unpredictable.
Myth 7: English Section, Grammar is not important in exams.
Myth 8: Self Study is not effective.
Myth 9: Speed is not important while solving questions.
Myth 10: Online coaching platforms and learning management apps are not effective.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Dates, Seat Matrix Here