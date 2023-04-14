Founded in 1715, St George’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai is one of the oldest schools in India.(Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org)
Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Trichy
Established in 1763, St. John's Vestry Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School is one of the oldest schools in Tamil Nadu. The school first served as an orphanage for children of British soldiers
Established in 1815, Christ Church School, Mumbai is a private coeducational prep school situated in Mumbai.
Established in 1789, St.Thomas’ School is a co-educational kindergarten to higher secondary school in Kolkata's Kidderpore.
Founded in 1812, Hooghly Collegiate School is one of the oldest schools in West Bengal.
Founded in 1817, Hindu School is a state government-administered school in Kolkata.
Established in 1818, Hare School is one of the oldest schools in Kolkata.
Established in 1864, St. Paul’s School, Darjeeling is one of the oldest public schools in Asia.
Established in 1826, Lycée français international de Pondichéry is an international French school in Pondicherry.
