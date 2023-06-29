Top 10 Best Student Cities Ranking In The World 2023
29 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
London (United Kingdom): The British capital has been given an overall score of 100.
Munich (Germany): Europe, and Germany in particular, is popular with students. Berlin has managed to achieve an overall score of 95.1.
Seoul (South Korea): South Korea’s capital is a bustling city known for its many hotspots for the young. Seoul got an overall score of 95.1 in the QS Rankings.
Zurich (Switzerland): The beautiful city in Switzerland known for its postcard locations is at the 4th spot with a score of 95
Melbourne (Australia): There are two Australian cities in the top 10. Melbourne is the first one with an overall score of 93.3.
known to be student friendly. Berlin makes an appearance at the 6th spot with a score of 93.2.
Tokyo (Japan): The city has been given an overall score of 92.9.
Paris (France): The French capital maybe known for his touristy vibes but remains a much-loved location for education too. Paris was at the 8th spot with 92.4 score.
Sydney (Australia): The second Australian city in the top 10. Australia tends to do well in these lists of livability and education. Sydney, with a score of 91.6, is at the 9th spot
Edinburgh (United Kingdom): The top is rounded off by this Scottish city known for its beautiful architecture and to-quality educational institutes. Edinburg got an overall score of 90.6.
