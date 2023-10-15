Robin Sharma, a renowned author has shared many inspirational quotes throughout his career.
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The Top 10 Quotes by Robin Sharma For Students
Take excellent care of the front end of your day, and the rest of your day will pretty much take care of itself. Own your morning. Elevate your life.
Own your morning. Elevate your life.
The fears we don't face become our limits.
Victims make excuses. Leaders deliver results.
Art feeds my soul. Great books battleproof my hope. Rich conversations magnify my creativity. Wonderful music uplifts my heart. Beautiful sights fortify my spirit.
Dream big. Start small. Act now.
Limitation is nothing more than a mentality that too many good people practice daily until they believe it's reality.
You can't make someone feel good about themselves until you feel good about yourself.
Change is hardest at the beginning, messiest in the middle, and best at the end.
Your daily behavior reveals your deepest beliefs.
