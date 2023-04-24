Top 10 Railway Jobs In India
24 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
In Indian Railways Service of Engineers, officers oversee maintenance of rail infrastructure.
In Indian Railway Traffic Service, officers manage movement of trains and traffic on Railways network.
In Indian Railway Accounts Service, officers handle financial management and accounting.
In Railway Protection Force, officers ensure safety and security of passengers.
In Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, officers look after electrical infrastructure.
In IRSSE, officers take care of design, installation and maintenance of signalling.
In Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers, officers take care of locomotives, carriages.
