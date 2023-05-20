Kerala Literacy 94.00 | Male: 96.11| Female: 92.07
20 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Lakshadweep Literacy 91.85 | Male: 95.56| Female: 87.95
Mizoram Literacy 91.33 | Male: 93.35 | Female: 89.27
Goa Literacy 88.70 | Male: 92.65 | Female: 84.66
Tripura Literacy 87.22 | Male: 92.53 | Female: 82.73
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Literacy 86.63| Male: 90.27| Female: 82.43
Daman & Diu Literacy 87.10 | Male: 91.54 | Female: 79.55
Delhi Literacy 86.21| Male: 90.94| Female: 80.76
Chandigarh Literacy 86.05| Male: 89.99| Female: 81.19
Puducherry Literacy 85.85| Male: 91.26| Female: 80.67
