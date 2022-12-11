Top 10 Universities In India As Per NIRF Ranking 2022

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released on July 15. Check top 10 Universities here.
According to the NIRF Ranking 2022, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been declared as the top Indian university.(Photo Credit: Twitter)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi ranks second.(Photo Credit: Twitter)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi ranks third.(Photo Credit: Twitter)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Jadavpur University, Kolkata ranks fourth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore ranks fifth. (Photo Credit: wikipedia)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi ranks sixth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal ranks seventh. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Calcutta University, Kolkata ranks eighth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore ranks ninth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad ranks tenth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
