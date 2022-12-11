Top 10 Universities In India As Per NIRF Ranking 2022

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released on July 15. Check top 10 Universities here.

11 Dec, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru

According to the NIRF Ranking 2022, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been declared as the top Indian university.(Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

Jawaharlal Nehru University

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi ranks second.(Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi ranks third.(Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Jadavpur University, Kolkata ranks fourth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore ranks fifth. (Photo Credit: wikipedia)

11 Dec, 2022

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi ranks sixth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal ranks seventh. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

Calcutta University, Kolkata

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Calcutta University, Kolkata ranks eighth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore ranks ninth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad ranks tenth. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

11 Dec, 2022

