Top 5 Dental Colleges In India As per NIRF Ranking 2022

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. Check top 5 dental colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India.
16 Dec, 2022
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai has been ranked as the best dental Colleges In India.
16 Dec, 2022
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal ranks second best dental Colleges In India.
16 Dec, 2022
As per the NIRF Ranking 2022, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, ranks third in the list of top dental colleges in India.
16 Dec, 2022
As per the NIRF Ranking 2022, the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi, ranks fourth in the list of top dental Colleges In India.
16 Dec, 2022
As per the NIRF Ranking 2022, King George`s Medical University, Lucknow, ranks fifth in the list of top dental colleges in India.
16 Dec, 2022
