Top 5 Engineering Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings 2022

The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top engineering colleges in the country.
27 Nov, 2022
IIT Madras is India’s top engineering college, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
27 Nov, 2022
IIT Delhi secured the second rank, according to the NIRF Rankings 2022.(Photo Credit: Twitter)
27 Nov, 2022
According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, IIT Bombay secured the third rank. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
27 Nov, 2022
According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, IIT Kanpur secured the fourth rank. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
27 Nov, 2022
According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, IIT Kharagpur secured the fifth rank. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
27 Nov, 2022
