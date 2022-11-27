Top 5 Engineering Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings 2022

The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top engineering colleges in the country.

27 Nov, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

IIT Madras

IIT Madras is India’s top engineering college, according to the NIRF rankings released by the education ministry. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

27 Nov, 2022

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi secured the second rank, according to the NIRF Rankings 2022.(Photo Credit: Twitter)

27 Nov, 2022

IIT Bombay

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, IIT Bombay secured the third rank. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

27 Nov, 2022

IIT Kanpur

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, IIT Kanpur secured the fourth rank. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

27 Nov, 2022

IIT Kharagpur

According to the NIRF Rankings 2022, IIT Kharagpur secured the fifth rank. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

27 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vaani Kapoor Slays in Stunning Blue Bodycon Dress l PHOTOS

 Find Out More