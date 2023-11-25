Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India.
25 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Many top law entrance exams are held in India for admission to National Law Universities (NLU) and other government or affiliated colleges.
Here Are The Top 5 Law Colleges in Delhi-NCR
National Law University, Delhi| National Law University, New Delhi is ranked second in the 'Law' Category for NIRF Ranking 2023.
JMI, New Delhi| Jamia Millia Islamia is ranked fifth in the 'Law' Category for NIRF Ranking 2023.
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
Amity University Noida| It is a private research university.
