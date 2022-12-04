Top 5 Law Institutes In India As Per NIRF Ranking 2022

The Union Education Ministry released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top law colleges in the country.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
04 Dec, 2022
National Law School Of India University, Bengaluru, has been ranked the best law college institute in India as per NIR Ranking 2022.(Photo Credit: twitter)
04 Dec, 2022
National Law University, Delhi has been ranked the best law college institute in India as per NIR Ranking 2022.(Photo Credit: twitter)
04 Dec, 2022
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Symbiosis Law School has been ranked the third best law college institute in India.(Photo Credit: Twitter)
04 Dec, 2022
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, secured the fourth rank as the best law college institute in India.(Photo Credit: Twitter)
04 Dec, 2022
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, the West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata secured the fifth rank.(Photo Credit: official website)
04 Dec, 2022
