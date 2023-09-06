Top 7 Books To Know Master Business Skills.
06 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Your Next Five Moves by Patrick Bet-David: The book provides a valuable methodology to master the art of business strategy.
Zero To One by Blake Masters and Peter Thiel: The book gives you an insight into the problems faced by other successful start-ups and advice on how to run a startup.
Blue Ocean Strategy by Kim and Mauborgne: The book implies that lasting success does not come from competing in a small pool but rather from creating "blue oceans" spaces where new growth can bloom.
The Personal MBA by Josh Kaufman: This book highlights the fundamental principles of business for people to follow in different stages of their business career.
The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham: It delivers motivating financial advice for people and businesses looking to grow their wealth.
Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson: It is a biography of Steve Jobs, Co-founder of Apple who revolutionized technology with his inventiveness.
Built To Last by Collins and Porras: The book provides tactics, habits, and ideas from these successful businesses to inspire new success.
