7 Books You Must Read To Gain Knowledge.
08 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari: A refreshing and engaging book that will make you a better-informed person and leader.
Extreme Ownership By Jocko Willink And Leif Babin: In this book, two Navy Seals show us how to be a great leader by practicing great extreme ownership and prioritizing.
Man’s Search for Meaning By Viktor Frankl: The book teaches us that we can find meaning in our suffering by facing every situation mindfully.
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki: The book advocates the importance of financial literacy and financial independence by investing your wealthy.
The Obstacle Is The Way By Ryan Holiday: This book is based on the teachings of how to perceive, act, and thrive in this difficult and fast-paced world.
The War Of Art By Steven Pressfield: The book inspires everyone to survive the challenging journey of resistance in order to produce good work.
When Breath Becomes Air By Paul Kalanithi: Dying of lung cancer, a neurosurgeon confronts unanswered question of what makes life meaningful.
