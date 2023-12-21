Here Are The TOP 7 Expensive Colleges of the World.
21 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States| Established in 1861, MIT is one of the most prestigious Universities. For the University's Annual Fee, the candidates for 2021-22 were charged approximately $65,500.
California Institute of Technology (Caltech)| It is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution. For 2021-22, the annual fee was approximately $78,000.
Stanford University, USA| Established in 1885, the University has one of the largest campuses in the United States. Speaking of the annual fee, the University's fee for the year 2021-22 was approximately $51,000.
University of Oxford, United Kingdom| It is known to be the oldest university in the English-speaking world.
The University's annual fee reportedly for 2021-22 was approximately $62,000.
University of Cambridge, United Kingdom| The University was founded in 1209.
The annual fees for the year 2021-2022 was approximately $40,000.
Duke University, United States| It is one of the wealthiest private universities in America.
For 2021-22, the average annual fee was $80,000.
University of Southern California, USA| It was founded in 1880. For 2021-22, the average annual fee was reportedly $72,000.
Attention Readers| To know the exact annual fee of the University, students are recommended to visit the official website of the varsity. The fees mentioned here are just approximate figures. So, depending on the programme and course, readers are required to check the University's website.