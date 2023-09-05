Top 7 Recommended Books To Gain Productivity.

05 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Atomic Habits: The book offers an easy and proven way to build good habits and break bad Ones.

Do It Today: An Inspirational book about procrastination and putting things off for tomorrow.

Getting things done: In this book, he conveys that "there is an inverse relationship between things on your mind and those things getting done".

Deep Work: The book is all about learning fast and building up rare and valuable skills while working with your close ones.

Smarter Faster Better: The insightful book is all about the idea of how you can shape your future and gain new skills.

The One Thing: A self-help book about simple truths behind extraordinary results.

The Power Of Habit: This book explores the science behind habit creation and reformation.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Motivational Quotes By Dr. Radhakrishnan

 Find Out More