Top 7 Recommended Books To Gain Productivity.
05 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Atomic Habits: The book offers an easy and proven way to build good habits and break bad Ones.
Do It Today: An Inspirational book about procrastination and putting things off for tomorrow.
Getting things done: In this book, he conveys that "there is an inverse relationship between things on your mind and those things getting done".
Deep Work: The book is all about learning fast and building up rare and valuable skills while working with your close ones.
Smarter Faster Better: The insightful book is all about the idea of how you can shape your future and gain new skills.
The One Thing: A self-help book about simple truths behind extraordinary results.
The Power Of Habit: This book explores the science behind habit creation and reformation.
