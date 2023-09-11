Top 8 Must Read Books For Career Growth.
11 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Think and Grow Rich By Napoleon Hill and Rosa Lee Beeland: This self-improvement book is known as "Granddaddy of All Motivational Literature."
Dare to Lead By Brené Brown: The book teaches about the characteristics of brave leaders who are not afraid to take off their armour and show emotions.
7 Rules Of Power By Jeffrey Pfeffer: The book provides us with ample bits of advice and tips to succeed in life.
Do What You Are By Paul D. Tieger: The book introduces personality type and teaches how to discover your own self by using specific strategies.
Drive By Daniel H. Pink: The surprising truth about human motivation and its aspects can be divided into autonomy, mastery, and purpose.
The Power of Habit By Charles Duhigg: The book explores the idea of scientific discoveries that explain why habits exist and how they can be changed.
Give and Take By Adam Grant: An excellent guide about the fundamental understanding of why we succeed, offering a new approach to our relationships at the workplace.
Grit By Angela Duckworth: It discusses the power of perseverance and passion. The book also explains why talent is hardly a guarantor of success.
