Top 9 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don't Require A Degree In 2023
20 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The most obvious option is becoming an entrepreneur as it does not require any degree, and the pay has no bounds.
Real Estate Agent is another great choice. You just need to obtain a real estate license and the pay is dependent on your skills.
Being a politician doesn't require any particular schooling, and the pay can be very generous.
After completing your 10+2 education, you can enrol in a photography degree and start your career with a starting pay of around 3LPA.
You can opt for the career of personal trainer after completing school.Your monthly salary can reach up to 90k per month.
No minimum educational qualification is needed to become a model. You can choose to enrol in modelling courses to sharpen your skills.
You can take formal or informal writing classes and practice writing as a career. The starting package in this field is around 2.4LPA.
Professional blogging does not require any educational qualification and you can earn through collabs as well as advertisements.
Being a makeup artist doesn't require any particular kind of degree. Starting salaries for these roles often start at 15k per month and go up over time.
