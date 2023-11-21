Top 9 Women Colleges In India
21 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Lady Shree Ram (Delhi)- It is connected to the University of Delhi and is owned by the government.
MOP Vaishnav College for Women (Chennai)- Numerous undergraduate degrees, including B.Com., B.A., MBA, BBA, BCA, and many more, are offered by it.
Ethiraj Women’s College (Chennai)- Private ownership characterizes this college, which offers programs ranging from BA, BSc, and B.Com to BBA, MBA, and MCA.
Sarojini Naidu Vanita Mahavidyalaya (Hyderabad)- Numerous courses across all three streams and postgraduate courses, including M.A., MBA, M.Sc., and M.Com.
Kasturba Gandhi College for Women (Secunderabad)- This private institute offers around 11 courses across 6 streams.
Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women (Bangalore)- This private institution provides undergraduate and graduate students with a total of 25 courses.
Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women (Chennai)- This privately owned institution provides about 25 courses in 8 different streams.
Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women (Jaipur)- The top three streams of the 10 courses offered by the best women's colleges in India include B.E./B. Tech.
M.E./M.Tech, MBA, and MCA.
Cummins College of Engineering for Women (Pune)- This college was the first all-female engineering college in India.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Greatest Hindi Poets In India