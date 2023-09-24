Bangalore, is home to several prestigious colleges and universities known for their academic excellence and diverse course offerings.
24 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The Top 10 Colleges in Bangalore
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
Christ University, Bengaluru
Jain University, Bangalore
St. Joseph`s College of Commerce, Bengaluru
Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru
International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore
M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
R.V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
