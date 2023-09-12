Noida is a significant educational hub in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India.

12 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Noida offers a plethora of options for parents looking for top schools to provide their children with a quality education.

When selecting a school in Noida, parents can consider factors such as curriculum, teaching methodology, infrastructure, and extracurricular activities.

There are several number of options in Noida for parents looking for the top schools. Check here.

Kothari International School, Noida

Somerville School Noida

Step by Step School, Noida

Lotus Valley International School, Noida

Pathways School Noida

The Shriram Millennium School, Noida

Prometheus School, Noida

Shiv Nadar School Noida

Delhi Public School(DPS), Noida

Bal Bharati Public School(BBPS), Noida

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Easy Ways To Develop A Reading Habit

 Find Out More