Noida is a significant educational hub in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India.
12 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Noida offers a plethora of options for parents looking for top schools to provide their children with a quality education.
When selecting a school in Noida, parents can consider factors such as curriculum, teaching methodology, infrastructure, and extracurricular activities.
Kothari International School, Noida
Step by Step School, Noida
Lotus Valley International School, Noida
The Shriram Millennium School, Noida
Delhi Public School(DPS), Noida
Bal Bharati Public School(BBPS), Noida
