The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions.
04 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
As per the World University Rankings 2024 by Physics or Astronomy, Oxford University has secured the top-ranking universities.
Rank 2| Stanford University is a prestigious private research university located in Stanford, California.
Rank 3|Established in 1861, is Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) is a prestigious private research university located in Cambridge.
Rank 4| Harvard University is the oldest university in the US.
Rank 5| University of Cambridge
Rank 6| Princeton University. It is one of the oldest universities in the US.
Rank 7| California Institute of Technology United States, commonly known as Caltech, focuses on a few key fields including Science, Engineering, Mathematics, and Technology.
Rank 8| Imperial College London is a science-based institution.
Rank 9| University of California, Berkeley
Rank 10| Yale University is a private Ivy League research university which is the third-oldest higher education institution in the US.
