Try these 9 riddles to become smarter

24 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

If you have me, you want to share me. If you share me, you don't have me. What am I?

If I am holding a bee, what do I have in my eye?

Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. What am I?

If you have a 7-minute hourglass and an 11-minute hourglass, how can you boil an egg in exactly 15 minutes?

What is next in this sequence of numbers: 1, 11, 21, 1211, 111221, 312211, ______?

You're in a dark room with a candle, a wood stove, and a gas lamp. You only have one match, so what do you light first?

I have cities, but no houses. I have mountains, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. What am I?

You walk into a room that contains a match, a kerosene lamp, a candle, and a fireplace. What would you light first?

What belongs to you, but everyone else uses it.

