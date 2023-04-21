The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the UGC NET Application form for the upcoming June session. (Photo Credit: Freepix.com)
21 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
UGC-NET is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian Universities and College.
NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2023 June cycle examination between June 13 to June 22, 2023.
The UGC NET 2023 application form-filling process will include basic registration, filling out personal information, uploading documents, paying the registration fee, and downloading the confirmation page.
Aspirants should thoroughly read the UGC NET June Cycle information brochure before filling in the online application form.
The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.
If going by UGC NET 2022 Information bulletin, the Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type,
multiple choice questions.
The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only. The option of medium of Question Paper should be carefully chosen by the Candidate while filling up the Application Form.
General/Unreserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs 1100 as an application fee.
Candidates have to apply for UGC NET June 2023 “Online” ONLY by accessing the
website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
