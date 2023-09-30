The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) december session examination.
30 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Candidates can fill up the NTA UGC NET Application form 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Check UGC NET December 2023 registration cycle date and time
Submission of Online Application Form: 30 September 2023 to 28 October 2023
(upto 05:00 P.M.)
Last date for submission of Examination fee: 29 October 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.)
Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form: 30 – 31 October 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M)
Announcement of City of Exam Centre: Last week of the November 2023
Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: First week of the December 2023
Dates of Examination: 06 December 2023 to 22 December 2023
Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 1150 as an application fee.
