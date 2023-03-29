UGC NET Result, Final Answer Key 2022 Soon. Check details here.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body of UGC NET, is expected to announce the result for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle anytime soon.
All those students who have appeared for the competitive examination can view their results by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
This year, NTA has conducted the UGC NET December 2022 examination from February 21 to March 15, 2023.
The record of UGC NET December 2022 will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.
Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Look for the link that reads, "Download UGC NET December 2022 Result/Answer Key." Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Along with the result, NTA will release UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022.
