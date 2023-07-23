The National Testing Agency is aiming to announce the final result of the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test examination by July 26 or 27.
23 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The UGC NET result, once released will be available on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The candidates can download the UGC NET scorecard on the official website using log-in credentials – roll number, and date of birth.
The examination was conducted in 83 subjects in two phases at various exam centres across the country.
Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023.
How to Check UGC NET 2023 Result?
Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Look for the result link.
Enter the login credentials.
Your UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sushant Singh Rajput's Educational Qualifications