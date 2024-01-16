UGC NET Result 2023 to Release Tomorrow: How to Check Scorecard
16 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
NTA will release the UGC NET December 2023 exam result on January 17 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Candidates should use application numbers and date of birth as login credentials to download scorecard.
First log in to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
On the home page, click on the UGC NET 2023 December result link
Then, use your credentials including roll number and registration number
Then, click on submit and download UGC NET December 2023 result
Candidates need to keep their admit cards details handy to check the UGC NET 2023 result when it is declared.
This time, there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of NTA UGC NET December 2023 result.
UGC NET Exam is conducted twice a year and to qualify for the exam, candidates need to secure an aggregate of 40 per cent in both papers for general category students.
NTA said no correspondence regarding re-evaluation shall be entertained on the official website.
