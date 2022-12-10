UGC New Draft Norms On UG 'Honors' Degree — Details Here

10 Dec, 2022

Analiza Pathak

UGC UG Honours Degree details

Students will get an undergraduate ‘honours’ degree only after completing four years instead of three, according to new draft norms by the UGC.

10 Dec, 2022

UGC Honours Degree With Research Specialisation

If they wish to go for a research specialisation, they will have to undertake it in their four-year course. This will get them an Honours degree with research specialisation.

10 Dec, 2022

Eligible For 4-Year UG Programme

Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a 3-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme

10 Dec, 2022

UGC Bridge Course

The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to the extended programme

10 Dec, 2022

FYUP Allows multiple Options

The FYUP also allows multiple entry, exit options. If they leave before 3 years, they will be allowed to rejoin within 3 years of their exit and will have to complete their degree within a period of seven years.

10 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Human Rights Day 2022: Check Theme, History, Significance

 Find Out More