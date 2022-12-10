UGC New Draft Norms On UG 'Honors' Degree — Details Here

10 Dec, 2022
Students will get an undergraduate ‘honours’ degree only after completing four years instead of three, according to new draft norms by the UGC.
10 Dec, 2022
If they wish to go for a research specialisation, they will have to undertake it in their four-year course. This will get them an Honours degree with research specialisation.
10 Dec, 2022
Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a 3-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme
10 Dec, 2022
The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to the extended programme
10 Dec, 2022
The FYUP also allows multiple entry, exit options. If they leave before 3 years, they will be allowed to rejoin within 3 years of their exit and will have to complete their degree within a period of seven years.
10 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!