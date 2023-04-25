UP Board 10th Result 2023: Check Toppers List
25 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College topped by scoring 98.33%.
Kushagra Pandey became the second topper.
Mishkat Noor became the third topper.
Krishna Jha became fourth topper.
Arpit Gangwar became the fifth topper.
Shreyshi Singh became the sixth topper
Aanshik Dubey became the seventh topper.
Saksham Tiwari became the eighth topper.
Piyush Singh became the ninth topper.
