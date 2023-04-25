UP Board 12 Result 2023: Check Toppers List
25 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Shubh Chapra became the class 12 topper by scoring 489 out of 500 marks.
Saurabh Gangwar scored 486 out of 500.
Anamika scored 486 out of 500.
Priyanshu Upadhyay scored 485 out of 500.
Khushi scored 485 out of 500.
Supriya scored 485 out of 500.
Shiva scored 484 out of 500.
Piyush Tomar scored 484 out of 500.`
Subashana scored 484 out of 500.
Bikram Singh scored 484 out of 500.
