The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the result of the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams anytime soon.
06 Apr, 2023
Once the result is declared, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.
06 Apr, 2023
As per media reports, the board is likely to declare the UP Board result in April. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding UP Class 10, 12 result date and time.
06 Apr, 2023
Check steps to download result.
06 Apr, 2023
Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.
06 Apr, 2023
On the homepage, click on the board exam result link.
06 Apr, 2023
Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.
06 Apr, 2023
The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
06 Apr, 2023
