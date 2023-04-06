UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the result of the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams anytime soon.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

06 Apr, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

UPMSP 10th, 12th results Official Website

Once the result is declared, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

06 Apr, 2023

UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Tentative Date

As per media reports, the board is likely to declare the UP Board result in April. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding UP Class 10, 12 result date and time.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

06 Apr, 2023

Steps to Check UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023

Check steps to download result.

06 Apr, 2023

Visit UPMSP's Official Website

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

06 Apr, 2023

Click on the exam result link

On the homepage, click on the board exam result link.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

06 Apr, 2023

Enter Your Roll Number

Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.

06 Apr, 2023

Check Your Result

The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

06 Apr, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chennai Airport's New Integrated Terminal Building: 7 Key Facts

 Find Out More