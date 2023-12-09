The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj has released the UP board exam date sheet 2024 for classes 10 and 12th.
Students can download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2024 and UPMSP Class 12th timetable 2024 at upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2024 will begin on February 22 and end on March 9, 2024.
The UP board exam 2024 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 8:00 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
The UP board Class 10 exam will start with Hindi(Shift 1) subject paper and will conclude with Electrician subject paper.
While 12th board exam will start with the Military Science, Hindi and General Hindi subject paper and will conclude with Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, and Agricultural Chemistry subject paper.
To qualify for the board exams, students must score minimum 33 per cent marks.
UP Board subject-wise Date Sheet 2024| Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Look for the link that says, ‘UP Board High School Time Table 2024’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2024’.
The UP board date sheet 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy of it.
