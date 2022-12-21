Age relaxation

Many students who have been unable to take the UPSC CSE exam for the last two years are also requesting age relaxation. (Photo: Pixabay)

21 Dec, 2022

Snigdha Choudhury

Protests in Delhi

The UPSC aspirants staged protest in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital.

21 Dec, 2022

What UPSC aspirants said

"If the government can give extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can't it do the same for us?," a UPSC aspirant who took part in the protest said.

21 Dec, 2022

Why UPSC aspirants are protesting

The UPSC aspirants demanded that they needed an extra attempt to clear the exam as COVID pandemic affected their preparation.

21 Dec, 2022

UPSC aspirants stage protests

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants have been staging a protest against the central government demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam.

21 Dec, 2022

