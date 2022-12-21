Many students who have been unable to take the UPSC CSE exam for the last two years are also requesting age relaxation. (Photo: Pixabay)
The UPSC aspirants staged protest in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital.
"If the government can give extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can't it do the same for us?," a UPSC aspirant who took part in the protest said.
The UPSC aspirants demanded that they needed an extra attempt to clear the exam as COVID pandemic affected their preparation.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants have been staging a protest against the central government demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam.
