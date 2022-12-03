UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Check Qualifying Marks, Official Website, Steps to Check Result

03 Dec, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the result for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main Examination, 2022 anytime soon.

Official Website

Candidates can check and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

UPSC Main Exam

As per the official notification, the UPSC IAS Main 2022 written examination was held on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Qualifying Marks

UPSC 2022 Mains exam includes Paper A and B and the candidates are required to clear both for selection in the further recruitment process. As for the qualifying marks, they have to score at least 25 per cent marks in each qualifying paper to clear the main examination.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II)

Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examintion-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period.

Personality Test/Interview

All those candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE mains examination will be eligible to appear for the Personality Test/Interview.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

How to Check

Visit UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in. Look for the result link and enter the credentials, if required. Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download it.

