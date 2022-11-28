UPSC CSE 2023 Exam: 5 Books to Add to Your Reading List

Here is a list of academic books you should add to your reading list if you are preparing for the UPSC examination.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)

28 Nov, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

MANORAMA

It is one of the important books for UPSC as it extensively discusses the general knowledge aspects of the UPSC exams.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)

28 Nov, 2022

NCERT BOOKS: THE COMPLETE PACKAGE

NCERTs books are a must-read for every UPSC aspirant irrespective of the coaching you go to or what books you refer to.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)

28 Nov, 2022

INDIA AFTER GANDHI BY RAMACHANDRA GUHA

The book covers the story of India's post-independence political and economic trajectory.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)

28 Nov, 2022

INTRODUCTION TO THE CONSTITUTION OF INDIA BY D D BASU

This book will teach you how to think about some of the most important constitutional issues, as well as how the constitution itself took shape.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)

28 Nov, 2022

SECOND EDITION OF INDIAN POLITY BY SRI RAM SRIRANGAM

28 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mrunal Thakur's Fans Call Her Unofficial Princess of India in White Co-Ords

 Find Out More